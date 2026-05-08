© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thomas Wolfe Membership Appreciation Day

Thomas Wolfe Membership Appreciation Day

We are so excited to announce a special Membership Appreciation Day for supporters of the Memorial and members of the Friends of Thomas Wolfe.
Join us as we open with special afternoon hours on Sunday, June 7th, where members can bring up to two complimentary guests for a special furniture-themed tour of the historic boardinghouse, a guided downtown walking tour, a short documentary, highlighting the home and furniture’s restoration following the 1998 arson fire, and a special behind-the-scenes look at select pieces of the memorial‘s extensive artifact collection!
If you are curious about becoming a member, and would like to learn more, please check out our website: wolfememorial.com
If you are interested in purchasing a membership: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/friends-of-thomas-wolfe

Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
10
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
8282538304
grant.holmstrom@dncr.nc.gov
Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site
52 North Market Street
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
8282538304
grant.holmstrom@dncr.nc.gov
https://wolfememorial.com/