Thomas Wolfe Membership Appreciation Day

We are so excited to announce a special Membership Appreciation Day for supporters of the Memorial and members of the Friends of Thomas Wolfe.

Join us as we open with special afternoon hours on Sunday, June 7th, where members can bring up to two complimentary guests for a special furniture-themed tour of the historic boardinghouse, a guided downtown walking tour, a short documentary, highlighting the home and furniture’s restoration following the 1998 arson fire, and a special behind-the-scenes look at select pieces of the memorial‘s extensive artifact collection!

If you are curious about becoming a member, and would like to learn more, please check out our website: wolfememorial.com

If you are interested in purchasing a membership: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/friends-of-thomas-wolfe

