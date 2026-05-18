The Warehouse Theatre's Upstate Shakespeare Festival

The 30th Annual Upstate Shakespeare Festival in beautiful Falls Park in downtown Greenville, SC features A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM opening May 21st, 2026 and runs through June 21st, followed by THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN running July 9th – 25th. This is not your English teacher's Shakespeare! Bring your dog, your kids, your cousin's wife's best friend, or a bottle of wine and a picnic basket. Admission is free and open to the public, and donations are greatly appreciated. Performances are Thursdays - Sundays at 7pm and run approximately 90 minutes with no intermission, weather permitting.