The Solitaire Ring: A One-Day Intensive with Adam Grinovich

Join Ignite Jewelry Studios for this Guest Instructor Sunday workshop with former SCAD instructor Adam Grinovich. Build a sterling silver solitaire ring from raw material to finished piece in one day. Learn soldering, notching prongs with burrs, setting a faceted stone, and polishing to a final finish. You’ll gain hands-on experience with precious metal fabrication, ring sizing, and the techniques jewelers use daily to make and repair jewelry. All materials and tools included with studio fee. Some experience working with small objects is advised. Cost: $275 plus $40 materials fee (due at class).