The Shape I'm In: 50th anniversary tribute to The Last Waltz - 11/20
The Shape I'm In: 50th anniversary tribute to The Last Waltz - 11/20
Inspired by The Band’s legendary farewell concert at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom on Thanksgiving Day 1976, our local musicians one pay tribute to one of the most celebrated nights in rock history. Featuring members of Suns of Stars, Clouds of Delusion, and more.
Pisgah Brewing Company
$22-$30
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Pisgah Brewing Company
2948 US-70Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828-669-0190
info@pisgahbrewing.com