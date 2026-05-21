The Rutherford Chamber Consort presents On Wings of Joy - 5/31

The Rutherford Chamber Consort presents – On Wings of Joy, Sunday, May 31, 2:30 pm at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Tryon, NC.

The RCC is a professional Chamber music ensemble founded 18 years ago by Sharon Virginia Lawrence. Mrs. Lawrence is a violinist who moved to Forest City from Virginia. She played assistant concert master with the Virginia Symphony, acting principal second violin with the Roanoke Symphony and in the violin section of the Richmond Symphony. She taught on faculty for 12 years at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA and directed the Liberty University Orchestra. Mrs. Lawrence holds BM & MM degrees in violin performance from the Peabody Conservatory of Music of Johns Hopkins University. In the Carolinas, Mrs. Lawrence has freelanced extensively and taught at Gardner-Webb University and Montreat College. She maintains an active local teaching studio in Rutherford County. As an educational component of the RCC, Mrs. Lawrence performs free concerts throughout the year at area schools.

The other musicians performing are: Mary Lee Kinosian (violin) from Columbia, SC, Jacqueline Hendricks (cello) from Columbia, SC, Scott Garrett (viola) from Rock Hill, SC, Brennan Szafron (piano) from Tryon, NC, Simone Vigilante (soprano) from Swannanoa, NC and Matthew Hanna (clarinet) from Boiling Springs, SC. The music will feature compositions by Mozart and Dvorak.

The program is free and open to the public. Funding is partially provided by the Grassroots Grant program of Rutherford County, part of the NC Arts Council.

