The presents are open. The wrapping paper is in the recycling, or at least near it. The relatives have gone home, or maybe they haven’t, and you’ve started to wonder if they ever will. Whatever the season stirred up is still rattling around the kitchen with the last of the leftovers.

Perfect. Come on over.

Join Gareth Higgins, Brian Ammons and The Porch (with special guests) for a low-pressure, high-warmth evening of music, storytelling, good company, and potluck food. Bring your leftovers, since nothing says Boxing Day like a table of everyone’s half-eaten casserole. There may also be trivia, so start remembering which reindeer is which.

Some of us love this time of year. Some of us are just trying to get through it. Most of us are a bit of both before lunch.

Come as you are, in your new sweater or your old one. Stay as long as you like, whether you celebrate Christmas or not. All of you is welcome here.

Learn more about The Porch here:

www.theporchcommunity.net

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/the-porch-boxing-day-gathering/