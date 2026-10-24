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"The Planets-Supernova" Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra Concert Featuring Secret Agent 23 Skidoo - 11/14

"The Planets-Supernova" Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra Concert Featuring Secret Agent 23 Skidoo - 11/14

Holst’s technicolor masterpiece The Planets meets Grammy-winning hip hop powerhouse Secret Agent 23 Skidoo in a sonic collision of cosmic proportions.

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo is a Grammy-winning, internationally-touring funk phenomenon. Combining the positive, primal power of hip hop with the surreal storytelling of science fiction, 23 Skidoo has concocted a potent potion that wows crowds across the planet. If you can imagine a band with Jim Henson on guitar, Shel Silverstein on bass and PIXAR as the lead vocalist, you’ve pretty much got it. SUPERNOVA features hits from “Makeshift Spaceship” to “Pillowfort, Pillowfight” to “Imaginary Friend” and many more sent into orbit by full-tilt funk of a full orchestra.

Bo Thomas Auditorium
25.00
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Four Seaons Chamber Orchestra
828-490-7119
info@4seasonsorchestra.org
4seasonsorchestra.org

Artist Group Info

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
http://secretagent23skidoo.com/
Bo Thomas Auditorium
130 Eagles Reach Dr
Flat Rock, North Carolina 28731
(828) 694-1707
events@blueridge.edu
https://www.blueridge.edu/community/event-and-meeting-facilities/thomas-auditorium/