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The Pigeon River Messengers Band and Happy Valley Filling Station present “An Appalachian Spooky Fair” 10/30

The Pigeon River Messengers Band and Happy Valley Filling Station present “An Appalachian Spooky Fair” 10/30

The Pigeon River Messengers Band and Happy Valley Filling Station want to invite you to join us for a spooky Appalachian Halloween Fair. Live music and vendors from 6-9 PM. Costumes encouraged!

Happy Valley Filling Station
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Pigeon River Messengers Band
8283685318
thepigeonrivermessengers@gmail.com
Happy Valley Filling Station
1275 NC Highway 268
Lenoir, North Carolina 28645
angela@happyvalleyfillingstation.com
https://www.happyvalleyfillingstation.com/