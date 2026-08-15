The Pigeon River Messengers Band and Happy Valley Filling Station present “An Appalachian Spooky Fair” 10/30
The Pigeon River Messengers Band and Happy Valley Filling Station present “An Appalachian Spooky Fair” 10/30
The Pigeon River Messengers Band and Happy Valley Filling Station want to invite you to join us for a spooky Appalachian Halloween Fair. Live music and vendors from 6-9 PM. Costumes encouraged!
Happy Valley Filling Station
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Pigeon River Messengers Band
8283685318
thepigeonrivermessengers@gmail.com
Happy Valley Filling Station
1275 NC Highway 268Lenoir, North Carolina 28645
angela@happyvalleyfillingstation.com