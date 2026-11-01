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The Paper Crowns: Live at Trailside Brewing - 11/13

The Paper Crowns: Live at Trailside Brewing - 11/13

The Paper Crowns are an acclaimed acoustic duo featuring music inspired from the traditions of gospel, bluegrass, folk and blues. Their rich vocal harmonies and world class guitar improvisations highlight their hours of original songs and a rich repertoire of “heritage” cover tunes with a soulful presence and vibrant immediacy.

This event is free to attend. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Trailside Brewing Co
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

The Paper Crowns
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park Drive
Hendersonville, North Carolina 29739
https://trailsidebrews.com/