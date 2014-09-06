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The Notebook - Broadway Tour - 6/9-14

The Notebook - Broadway Tour - 6/9-14

Based on the best-seller that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie & Noah, who share a lifetime of love despite forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Use Official Peace Center site/link only for tickets.

Showtimes June 9-11 at 7:30pm, June 12 at 8pm, June 13 at 2pm & 8pm, June 14 at 1:30pm & 6:30pm

Peace Center
$71.50-$126.50
07:30 PM - 06:30 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-the-notebook
Peace Center
300 S. Main Street
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
https://thepeacecenter.org/