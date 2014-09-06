The Notebook - Broadway Tour - 6/9-14

Based on the best-seller that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie & Noah, who share a lifetime of love despite forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Use Official Peace Center site/link only for tickets.

Showtimes June 9-11 at 7:30pm, June 12 at 8pm, June 13 at 2pm & 8pm, June 14 at 1:30pm & 6:30pm