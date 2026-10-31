THE MOTH Presents: Asheville StorySLAM – “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS” - 11/19

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night’s theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Prepare a five-minute story about embracing every aspect of the holiday season. From the chaos of family gatherings, an unexpected reunion, or a kick under the table to keep the peace. To the bustling meal preparations or take-out for one. The humor, the heartbreak, the tension, or nostalgia that connects you to your loved ones. Tell us about a moment that reveals what belonging—or not belonging—looks like. Cozy up and share the highs and lows that accompany the festivities. (Holiday stories from all seasons are welcome!)

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Show Starts: 7:30 PM

Tickets for Asheville StorySLAMs go on sale 3 weeks prior to the show date at 3 PM ET.

Seating is not guaranteed and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be sure to arrive at least 10 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final. As many as 10 tickets may be available at the door for all of our StorySLAMs on a first-come, first-served basis.

With special thanks to our sponsor, BPR.

By purchasing a ticket, you are opting in to receive email messages from The Moth on local events, membership news, donations, and general information about Moth stories and storytelling workshops.