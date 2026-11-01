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The Mix Drift: Live at Trailside Brewing - 11/07

The Mix Drift: Live at Trailside Brewing - 11/07

The Mix Drift is a group based out of Michigan and they perform oldies, indies, and their own instrumental music. They accompany their singing and harmonies with the electric guitar and bass. Music for everyone!

Free to attend. Music and food available for purchase.

Trailside Brewing Co
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

The Mix Drift
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park Drive
Hendersonville, North Carolina 29739
https://trailsidebrews.com/