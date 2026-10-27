The Mad Hatters - Tom Petty Tribute - 11/13

Formed in late 2020 in Atlanta, GA, The Mad Hatters, while touring extensively, have quickly become the premier Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute act. Comprised of rock veterans from the Georgia Satellites and other national and regional touring acts The Mad Hatters deliver a pulse pounding sound and stage show that could only be matched by Tom Petty himself.

The Mad Hatters are:

Robbi Harrell- Vocals and Guitar

Fred McNeal - Guitar and Vocals

Wayne Vokovich - Bass and Vocals

Michael Foreman - Drums and Vocals

Jimmy Graft - Keys and Vocals