The Mad Hatters - Tom Petty Tribute - 11/13
The Mad Hatters - Tom Petty Tribute - 11/13
Formed in late 2020 in Atlanta, GA, The Mad Hatters, while touring extensively, have quickly become the premier Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tribute act. Comprised of rock veterans from the Georgia Satellites and other national and regional touring acts The Mad Hatters deliver a pulse pounding sound and stage show that could only be matched by Tom Petty himself.
The Mad Hatters are:
Robbi Harrell- Vocals and Guitar
Fred McNeal - Guitar and Vocals
Wayne Vokovich - Bass and Vocals
Michael Foreman - Drums and Vocals
Jimmy Graft - Keys and Vocals
Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced / $25 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
The Mad Hatters
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com