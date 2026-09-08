The Lunatic Fringe: Live at Bold Rock
The Lunatic Fringe: Live at Bold Rock
The Lunatic Fringe is an acoustic duo (male/female) that have been playing around the area for years. Their music covers every genre and style then they flip it into an acoustic guitar-piano driven mash-up. They play everything from Bonnie Raitt to Lady Gaga to Eric Clapton to Fleetwood Mac to Heart & Aerosmith-You Name It-They Most Likely Cover It.
Bold Rock Cidery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bold Rock
828-595-9940
Artist Group Info
The Lunatic Fringe
Bold Rock Cidery
72 School House RdMills River, North Carolina 28759
828-595-9940
info@boldrock.com