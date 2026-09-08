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The Lunatic Fringe: Live at Bold Rock

The Lunatic Fringe: Live at Bold Rock

The Lunatic Fringe is an acoustic duo (male/female) that have been playing around the area for years. Their music covers every genre and style then they flip it into an acoustic guitar-piano driven mash-up. They play everything from Bonnie Raitt to Lady Gaga to Eric Clapton to Fleetwood Mac to Heart & Aerosmith-You Name It-They Most Likely Cover It.

Bold Rock Cidery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Bold Rock
828-595-9940
https://millsriver.boldrock.com/

Artist Group Info

The Lunatic Fringe
https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Lunatic-Fringe-61559474543223/
Bold Rock Cidery
72 School House Rd
Mills River, North Carolina 28759
828-595-9940
info@boldrock.com
https://boldrock.com/visit/mills-river-cidery/