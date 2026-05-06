The Linda Lassiter Hill Organ Recital Series featuring Nathan Laube, Organist - 5/14

World-renowned concert organist Nathan Laube will give a recital on Thursday, May 14th at 7:00 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Downtown Hendersonville.

Mr. Laube is Associate Professor of Organ at the Eastman School of Music and has given recitals worldwide to great critical acclaim. He will be playing the church’s Harrison & Harrison organ in the beautiful neo-Gothic splendor of St. James with a stunning reverberant acoustic.

No tickets are required for this event. The audience is cordially invited to a catered reception in Stillwell Hall following the program. This recital is part of the Linda Lassiter Hill Organ Recital Series which is in memory of Roy Lassiter, Jr., Linda’s father and William J. Hill, Linda’s late husband, for his unfailing support of her musical career.

St. James Episcopal Church is located at 766 North Main Street in Downtown Hendersonville.