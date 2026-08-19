The Lazybirds - 1/02
The Lazybirds - 1/02
Lazybirds bring blues, jazz, country, and rock ’n’ roll together in a sound rooted in the mountains of North Carolina. A longtime presence on the state’s roots music scene, the band’s repertoire stretches from early American string-band tunes to Bob Dylan classics and original songs. Expect an evening of soulful playing, familiar favorites, and rhythms that keep your feet tapping.
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/the-lazybirds/
White Horse Black Mountain
Donate What You Can
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 2 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org