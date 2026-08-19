Lazybirds bring blues, jazz, country, and rock ’n’ roll together in a sound rooted in the mountains of North Carolina. A longtime presence on the state’s roots music scene, the band’s repertoire stretches from early American string-band tunes to Bob Dylan classics and original songs. Expect an evening of soulful playing, familiar favorites, and rhythms that keep your feet tapping.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/the-lazybirds/