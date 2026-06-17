This chamber program brings together powerful voices from three centuries.

Amy Beach’s Theme and Variations opens the evening with Romantic lyricism and deep imagination. Osvaldo Golijov’s dramatic The Last Round follows, inspired by the spirit of tango. Dvořák’s radiant Piano Quartet in E flat major concludes the program with warmth, vitality, and rich chamber interplay.

PROGRAM

AMY BEACH Theme and Variations for Flute and Strings

OSVALDO GOLIJOV The Last Round

ANTONIN DVOŘÁK Piano Quartet No. 2