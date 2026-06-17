The Last Round
The Last Round
This chamber program brings together powerful voices from three centuries.
Amy Beach’s Theme and Variations opens the evening with Romantic lyricism and deep imagination. Osvaldo Golijov’s dramatic The Last Round follows, inspired by the spirit of tango. Dvořák’s radiant Piano Quartet in E flat major concludes the program with warmth, vitality, and rich chamber interplay.
PROGRAM
AMY BEACH Theme and Variations for Flute and Strings
OSVALDO GOLIJOV The Last Round
ANTONIN DVOŘÁK Piano Quartet No. 2
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105