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The Jingle Bell Jam - 12/12

The Jingle Bell Jam - 12/12

The Jingle Bell Jam brings Christmas Cheer, Bluegrass, and dinner. ONLY $49 for two with dinner!
Three awesome Bluegrass bands will hit the stage: Creekwater Collective, North State Grass, and featuring Reedy River String Band.
All starts at 5pm. Dinner provided by Hearth & Noon : choice of chicken Alfredo, spaghetti with or without meat sauce; all meals include bread, salad, and cannolis for dessert. ONLY $12 per meal ticket

The Market at the Mill
$15-147
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Market at the Mill
8645062982
marketatmillevents@gmail.com
https://www.themarketatthemill.com

Artist Group Info

Reedy River String Band
booking@reedyriverstringband.com
https://reedyriverstringband.com
The Market at the Mill
225 Pumpkintown Highway
Pickens, South Carolina 29671
864-506-2982
thecatsmeowscevents@gmail.com
https://www.themarketatthemill.com