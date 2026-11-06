The Jingle Bell Jam - 12/12

The Jingle Bell Jam brings Christmas Cheer, Bluegrass, and dinner. ONLY $49 for two with dinner!

Three awesome Bluegrass bands will hit the stage: Creekwater Collective, North State Grass, and featuring Reedy River String Band.

All starts at 5pm. Dinner provided by Hearth & Noon : choice of chicken Alfredo, spaghetti with or without meat sauce; all meals include bread, salad, and cannolis for dessert. ONLY $12 per meal ticket