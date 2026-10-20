The Jew in the Folk Muse

Deborah Silverstein and Chuck Brodsky invite you to an afternoon of acoustic folk music where both artists will showcase how their individual identities as Jews weave through the fabric of a lifetime of songwriting.

Chuck Brodsky is a 31 year Asheville resident who has been touring for 34 years all across the USA, Israel, Ireland, Scotland, Denmark, England, Lithuania, Latvia, and Canada. He was recently inducted into the Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame for his songs about Baseball, and 22 of his songs are in the National Baseball Hall of Fame library. He’s performed at the Hall of Fame 3 times. His 14 albums include funny songs, poignant songs, Baseball songs, songs about the Holocaust, and several others with Jewish content.

His music has been used by ESPN, NPR, NFL Films, Sony Pictures, Dr. Demento, ABC’s Good Morning America, and the film “Jews and Baseball: An American Love Story.” His "We Are Each Other’s Angels” was sung by Kathy Mattea in a film, and many of his other songs have been recorded by various artists.

He lived in Israel picking fruit on a kibbutz 3 different times in his 20’s.

Deborah Silverstein is a lifelong singer-songwriter, recording artist, visual artist and newly minted musical playwright. She was a founding member of the Boston-based New Harmony Sisterhood Band, whose album, And Aint I a Woman, now resides in the Smithsonian Folk Life Collection. Her subsequent solo release, Around the Next Bend, on the Flying Fish/Rounder label, was nominated for the Boston Music Awards Folk Album of the Year.