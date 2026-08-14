The JackTown Ramblers, hailing proudly from Morganton, NC, embody the true spirit of bluegrass music with their infectious energy and deep-rooted passion. Consisting of four musicians with a deep history in the music, they have carved out a name for themselves as stalwarts of the local music scene, captivating audiences with their distinctive blend of swingy bluegrass and traditional mountain melodies.

Formed with a shared love for their craft, The JackTown Ramblers are known for their dynamic performances, delivering somewhere between 75 and 100 shows annually. Each member brings a unique flair to their music, creating a synergy that resonates with listeners far and wide. Their repertoire spans both time-honored classics and original compositions, showcasing their versatility and dedication to the genre.

Whenever on stage, The JackTown Ramblers exude a genuine enthusiasm for their music, infusing every note with heartfelt sincerity and joy. Their live performances are characterized by lively instrumentation, tight harmonies, and a palpable sense of camaraderie that invites audiences to join in the celebration and fun.

In Morganton and beyond, The JackTown Ramblers have become synonymous with high-energy, soul-stirring bluegrass and swinging mountain music. With each show, they continue to leave an indelible mark on their listeners, embodying the essence of what it means to play music from the heart.

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