The Infamous Holman Sisters bring rich family harmonies, Appalachian roots, and a distinctive blend of Americana, folk, and Celtic influences to the stage.

Sisters Rebecca and Katherine Holman, best known as the powerful vocal duo behind Celtic rock band Tuatha Dea, have spent a lifetime making music together. Their sound combines original songwriting, heartfelt storytelling, and the unmistakable harmonies that only siblings can create.

Joined by violinist Dawn Cunningham and fellow musicians Danny and Chris, the group brings an intimate, full-bodied sound to original ballads and familiar favorites.

Expect an evening of beautiful harmonies, expressive fiddle melodies, and plenty of Appalachian charm.

Learn more: https://tuathadea.com/the-infamous-holman-sisters/

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