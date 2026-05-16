The Hungry and Dangerous - 6/28

THE HUNGRY & DANGEROUS

"American rockers The Hungry & Dangerous dropped their debut self-titled record, and it’s living proof that rock will never die." - Rock Era Magazine Born in 2020 out of the chaos of a global shutdown, The Hungry & Dangerous are a Nashville-based rock band on a mission to bring authentic, no-frills rock ‘n’ roll back to the forefront. Founded by frontman/guitarist Jordan Taylor Moed and drummer Matt Lewis, the band set out to channel the spirit of classic icons while forging a sound that feels urgent, modern, and unmistakably their own. Blending retro influence with a contemporary edge, The Hungry & Dangerous have quickly built a reputation for high-energy, unapologetic rock, earning praise as a band proving “rock will never die” and delivering a sound that’s both nostalgic and forward-looking. Their 2022 self-titled debut album introduced the band’s raw intensity to a growing audience, later surpassing 100,000 streams on Spotify and spawning standout tracks like “Insomniacs” and “Life Won’t Wait.” Since then, the band has continued to build momentum with a string of explosive singles including “Detonator,” “Carrie (Psycho Prom Queen),” and “Whiplash Smile,” showcasing their evolution while staying true to their hard-hitting roots. Now featuring the addition of bassist Joe Barf and second guitarist Aiden Horne, The Hungry & Dangerous have expanded their sound into an even bigger, more dynamic live experience doubling down on soaring leads, driving riffs, and the larger-than-life energy they’ve become known for. Self-described as the “Insomniacs of Rock ‘N’ Roll,” the band continues to carve out their place in the modern rock landscape bringing grit, attitude, and a relentless live show that leaves no doubt: The Hungry & Dangerous are here to rock.

HALOGI

Hailing from Asheville, NC, Halogi is a femme fronted power metal band. Formed in 2024, Halogi is known for their heavy riffs, clean vocals, and lyrical themes ranging from feminism to climate change to mental illness. They have shared the stage with D.R.I. and Wailin Storms at local venues.

4TH HORSE

Genre-bending ♀️-fronted roots metal band rockin' in the styles of Black Sabbath, Bikini Kill, All Them Witches, and Kyuss.