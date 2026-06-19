The Hourglass Kids + The Keith Allen Circus w/ Warp Street

The Hourglass Kids began as a group of high school friends jamming in various North Carolina basements, growing over the years into a dynamic seven-piece reggae-jam-rock collective. Known for their electrifyingly original live shows,the band draws on the distinct lyricism of four vocalists and the vibrant energy of a full horn section. Their music spans an eclectic mix of styles, blending roots reggae, psychedelic jam, hip-hop, funk, and jazz-rock.

The Keith Allen Circus is exactly what it sounds like. A high flying, death defying, trapeze act of sound led by multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and ringmaster, Keith Allen, with Kevin Purcell (Drums/Keyboards), Jonathon Sale (Bass), and Bradley Turner (Guitar) The original music blends styles of dark rock and jam (Pink Floyd & Widespread Panic), and catchy psychedelic electro-pop (Gorillaz & Tame Impala) with Keith's own unique compositional and improvisational style, developed from 20 years playing with The Mantras.

From Charlotte NC, Warp Street is named for the place it was conceived. Singer/songwriter Max Hofmann, drummer Sam Hofmann, bassist James Mallette and lead guitarist Merritt Duncan formed in late 2022. They draw from a wide host of influences including 90s alternative, power pop, post punk and alt-country.