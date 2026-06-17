The Fretliners at The Mockingbird
The Fretliners at The Mockingbird
Defined by their storytelling, The Fretliners’ lean into the tradition of acoustic string instruments but reach beyond genre to reach listeners through honest and craft.
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$33.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org