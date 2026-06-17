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The Fretliners at The Mockingbird

The Fretliners at The Mockingbird

Defined by their storytelling, The Fretliners’ lean into the tradition of acoustic string instruments but reach beyond genre to reach listeners through honest and craft.

The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$33.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-the-fretliners