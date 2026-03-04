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The Forest Dwellers: Chinobay, River Guerguerian, and Scott Sheerin - 11/20

The Forest Dwellers: Chinobay, River Guerguerian, and Scott Sheerin - 11/20

The Forest Dwellers: Chinobay, River Guerguerian, and Scott Sheerin

AyurPrana Listening Room
$23.70
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Ayur Prana Listening Room
https://liveayurprana.com/pages/events

Artist Group Info

The Forest Dwellers
blueplacemusic@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/the_forestdwellers/
AyurPrana Listening Room
312 Haywood Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
(505) 204-7026
care@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events