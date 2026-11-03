The Feels - 11/10

STANDING ROOM ONLY

THE FEELS

The Feels are a female-fronted fusion of Indie-Soul, R&B, Funk, and Groove. With dreamy vocal harmonies interwoven throughout their original music, singer-songwriters Lange Eve and Sarah Roberts deliver a vibrant and energizing performance backed by the funky, throw-back grooves of Matt Gardner on lead guitar, Brian Grasso on bass, Matthew Roberts on drums, and John Vinson on keys.

The 6-piece band unites a mix of artists who have been infused in the WNC music scene for 20+ years- including members from Ménage, The Mojo Brothers Blues Band, The Afromotive, High Flying Criminals, Plankeye Peggy, and many more.