The Feels - 11/10
The Feels - 11/10
STANDING ROOM ONLY
THE FEELS
The Feels are a female-fronted fusion of Indie-Soul, R&B, Funk, and Groove. With dreamy vocal harmonies interwoven throughout their original music, singer-songwriters Lange Eve and Sarah Roberts deliver a vibrant and energizing performance backed by the funky, throw-back grooves of Matt Gardner on lead guitar, Brian Grasso on bass, Matthew Roberts on drums, and John Vinson on keys.
The 6-piece band unites a mix of artists who have been infused in the WNC music scene for 20+ years- including members from Ménage, The Mojo Brothers Blues Band, The Afromotive, High Flying Criminals, Plankeye Peggy, and many more.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$14.51
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801