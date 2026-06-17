Janiec Opera Company

Brevard Festival Orchestra

Dean Anthony, stage director

Joshua Horsch, conductor

The Janiec Opera Company presents The Falling and the Rising, a powerful contemporary opera by BMC Alum Zach Redler.

Blending lyricism with dramatic intensity, the work follows a wounded soldier’s journey through memory, healing, and transformation. Performed with the Brevard Festival Orchestra, this moving story explores resilience, sacrifice, and the path toward renewal.

PROGRAM

ZACH REDLER The Falling and The Rising