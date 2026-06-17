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The Falling and The Rising

The Falling and The Rising

Janiec Opera Company
Brevard Festival Orchestra
Dean Anthony, stage director
Joshua Horsch, conductor

The Janiec Opera Company presents The Falling and the Rising, a powerful contemporary opera by BMC Alum Zach Redler.

Blending lyricism with dramatic intensity, the work follows a wounded soldier’s journey through memory, healing, and transformation. Performed with the Brevard Festival Orchestra, this moving story explores resilience, sacrifice, and the path toward renewal.

PROGRAM
ZACH REDLER The Falling and The Rising

Porter Center // Brevard College
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Brevard Music Center
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/the-falling-the-rising/
Porter Center // Brevard College
1 Brevard College Dr
Brevard, North Carolina 28712