The Falling and The Rising
The Falling and The Rising
Janiec Opera Company
Brevard Festival Orchestra
Dean Anthony, stage director
Joshua Horsch, conductor
The Janiec Opera Company presents The Falling and the Rising, a powerful contemporary opera by BMC Alum Zach Redler.
Blending lyricism with dramatic intensity, the work follows a wounded soldier’s journey through memory, healing, and transformation. Performed with the Brevard Festival Orchestra, this moving story explores resilience, sacrifice, and the path toward renewal.
PROGRAM
ZACH REDLER The Falling and The Rising
Porter Center // Brevard College
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Brevard Music Center
828-862-2105
Porter Center // Brevard College
1 Brevard College DrBrevard, North Carolina 28712