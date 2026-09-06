The Dudes: Live at Bold Rock - 11/21
The Dudes: Live at Bold Rock - 11/21
“The Dudes” are a musical collective from Western N.C. They play in a stringband style that was common a century ago. It swings like Ragtime, is the precursor of Rock and Roll and contains the stories and harmonies of country music.
Bold Rock Cidery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bold Rock
828-595-9940
Artist Group Info
The Dudes
Bold Rock Cidery
72 School House RdMills River, North Carolina 28759
828-595-9940
info@boldrock.com