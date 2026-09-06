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The Dudes: Live at Bold Rock - 11/21

The Dudes: Live at Bold Rock - 11/21

“The Dudes” are a musical collective from Western N.C. They play in a stringband style that was common a century ago. It swings like Ragtime, is the precursor of Rock and Roll and contains the stories and harmonies of country music.

Bold Rock Cidery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Bold Rock
828-595-9940
https://millsriver.boldrock.com/

Artist Group Info

The Dudes
https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Dudes-61587099075599/
Bold Rock Cidery
72 School House Rd
Mills River, North Carolina 28759
828-595-9940
info@boldrock.com
https://boldrock.com/visit/mills-river-cidery/