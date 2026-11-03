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The 6th Annual Winter Wonder Walk by Asheville Plays

The 6th Annual Winter Wonder Walk by Asheville Plays

Celebrate the magic of the season at the 6th Annual Winter Wonder Walk! Created by Asheville Plays and hosted by the Adventure Center of Asheville, this immersive journey guides guests through the Kingdom of Winterland, where each page of the story comes to life with delightful characters and heartwarming surprises. This family-friendly event has been created with everyone in mind, no matter your age or what you may celebrate during the winter holiday season. Winter Wonder Walk includes the outdoor storywalk, a heated holiday tent featuring a local vendor market, a kids’ play area, and several tasty concession and beverage options. Guests ages 4+ can also enjoy the Treetops Adventure Park Glow Trail, aglow with thousands of twinkling lights. Every ticket purchased helps spread joy even further—each one supports MANNA FoodBank and their mission to feed our community.Kids 10 and younger can earn a free general admission ticket by participating in our “S'Mitten With Books” reading program! Bundle up and bring the whole family. It's the perfect way to make magical memories and give back this holiday season! Nov 27, Dec 4&5,Dec 11-13. 6-8:30 pm

Adventure Center of Asheville
$20, 4 &amp; under free
Every 3 weeks through Dec 13, 2026.
Friday: 06:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Asheville Plays
828-808-3341
ashevilleplaystoday@gmail.com
http://www.hauntedtrailwnc.com
Adventure Center of Asheville
85 Expo Drive
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
828-808-3341
ashevilleplaystoday@gmail.com
http://hauntedtrailwnc.com