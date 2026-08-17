THAO (full band): “Show Me” Tour - 03/01/27

STANDING ROOM ONLY

THAO

THAO (formerly of Thao and The Get Down Stay Down), the critically acclaimed, well-loved and well-missed songwriter/ musician/ producer/performer is back with Show Me, her first album in six years, and her first release as THAO. This album reunites her with her dear label alma mater, the iconic Kill Rock Stars. Ever the multi-phyphenate, THAO has been hard at work in many mediums: Broadway musical development, filmmaking, writing her first book for Graywolf Press. All these forays have only sharpened her ability to emotionally capture and communicate as she returns to her first love as a recording and touring artist. She creates a live, kinetic communion unlike any other, and new and longtime fans are more than ready.

Show Me (very appropriately titled) is a deeply personal and evocative 11-song suite, a document of an ongoing journey to embodiment and vulnerability, and ultimately to love. It is a reminder and a prayer to stay open to life and connection; it can also be pretty sexy. Rooted in rich collaboration with close friends Nate Brenner (co-writing, co-production) and Merrill Garbus (co-production) of Tune-Yards, it features artists Neko Case, the Linda Lindas, and Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas, Grupo Fantastma). Show Me is flush with captivating groove and rhythm and lush with THAO’s signature, singular melodic hooks and heart- grabbing lyrics.

Show Me by THAO releases Sept 15th, 2026, and she and her full band will tour far and wide for a long time.