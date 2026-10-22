Thankful Throwdown Roller Derby - 11/08

Get ready for an afternoon of hard hits, fast skating, and hometown derby action! 💙🧡

Join Asheville's only roller derby team, **Blue Ridge Roller Derby** on Sunday, November 8, for our **Thankful Throwdown** at the Smoky Mountain Event Center in Waynesville!

🎟️ **EVENT DETAILS**

📅 Sunday, November 8, 2026

⏰ Doors open at 2:00 PM | First bout at 3:00 PM

📍 Smoky Mountain Event Center — Waynesville, NC

🏁 **WHAT TO EXPECT**

🛼 Three exciting 30-minute bouts

🎁 Prizes to win for kids AND adults

🍜 A kids' noodle race

🍔 Budgies Bakeshop and food truck

🍻 Friends, good food, and a whole lot of roller derby action!

Blue Ridge Roller derby is celebrating 20 seasons of roller derby. This event is also our way of showing gratitude to the officials and volunteers who make roller derby possible. We couldn't do it without you! 💙

🏁 HOME TEAM SHOWDOWN!

Our Blue Ridge Roller Derby home teams are taking the track against one another in three action-packed 30-minute bouts! 🛼🔥 Expect fierce competition, fast-paced skating, big hits, and plenty of team pride as our skaters battle it out for bragging rights!

📣 **Help us pack the venue!**

✅ Click *Going* or *Interested*

✅ Invite your friends and family

✅ Share this event

✅ Come hungry and ready to cheer!

Let's make some noise in Waynesville! 🛼🔥

🎟️ Tickets and more information: **blueridgerollerderby.com**

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