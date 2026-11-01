Thank You Fest 2026 — Free Coffee and Appreciation for WNC’s Nonprofit Community - 11/10

AFP WNC invites WNC fundraisers, nonprofit staff, volunteers and donors to take a coffee break in celebration of National Philanthropy Day. Enjoy complimentary coffee, assemble a comfort care package and meet others working for our communities. Guests can also enter to win admission to AFP WNC’s 2027 monthly programs.

Tuesday, November 10, at seven participating shops: Dripolator South (South Asheville), Peabody Press (East Asheville), Sharewell Coffee Co. & Roastery (Hendersonville), West End Bakery (West Asheville), Summit Coffee (River Arts District), Woodfin Coffee Department (Woodfin) and Hillside Grind (Cullowhee).

Pop-up hours vary by location within the 8 a.m.–4 p.m. event window. Please use the event link to choose your stop, confirm its hours and register for free.

Presented with support from A-B Tech and UNC Asheville.