Tchaikovsky's Rococo Variations

Brevard Music Center Orchestra

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Soloist Camille Thomas, cello

JoAnn Falletta leads the Brevard Music Center Orchestra in a program of brilliance and vitality.

Cellist Camille Thomas performs Tchaikovsky’s elegant Variations on a Rococo Theme, a showcase of lyricism and virtuosity. Music by Joan Tower opens the evening, and Nielsen’s powerful Fourth Symphony, “The Inextinguishable,” concludes the program with driving energy and triumphant spirit.

PROGRAM

JOAN TOWER Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman

JOAN TOWER Made in America

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY Variations on a Rococo Theme

CARL NIELSEN Symphony No. 4, “The Inextinguishable”