Tchaikovsky's Rococo Variations
Tchaikovsky's Rococo Variations
Brevard Music Center Orchestra
JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Soloist Camille Thomas, cello
JoAnn Falletta leads the Brevard Music Center Orchestra in a program of brilliance and vitality.
Cellist Camille Thomas performs Tchaikovsky’s elegant Variations on a Rococo Theme, a showcase of lyricism and virtuosity. Music by Joan Tower opens the evening, and Nielsen’s powerful Fourth Symphony, “The Inextinguishable,” concludes the program with driving energy and triumphant spirit.
PROGRAM
JOAN TOWER Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman
JOAN TOWER Made in America
PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY Variations on a Rococo Theme
CARL NIELSEN Symphony No. 4, “The Inextinguishable”
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105