TAS (The Album Series) Recreating The Zappa Experience - 7/18

Some bands play songs. TAS plays entire albums — front to back, note for note — and they do it with a different lineup every time.

Led by local musician Caleb Davis, TAS is a rotating-lineup concert project with a simple but ambitious premise: assemble a crew of skilled players, pick an iconic album, and perform the whole thing live. TAS has taken on Pink Floyd's entire catalogue, Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, The Allman Brothers, Metallica, and many more — each show a unique event with a handpicked ensemble matched to the material.

Now TAS raises the bar with "Recreating The Zappa Experience" — a complete performance of Frank Zappa's Apostrophe (') plus a set of additional Zappa classics. It's a gauntlet of odd time signatures, jazz-fusion complexity, and razor-sharp satire that has become a trademark of Zappa’s legacy. Joining Davis on guitar and vocals: Mark Stallings (keyboards), Chad Thompson (bass), Curtis Wingfield (drums), and Trevor Cook (percussion).

This is TAS at its most fearless. Don't miss it.