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Tank and The Bangas - The Last Balloon Tour 2026 w/ Ariel J. - 6/02

Tank and The Bangas - The Last Balloon Tour 2026 w/ Ariel J. - 6/02

For Tank and the Bangas, music is a vessel for unbridled joy and transcendent connection—forces as integral to their essence as their wildly original sound. On their new album The Last Balloon, the New Orleans-bred outfit channel those impulses into something celebratory yet profoundly human, exploring themes of frustration, resilience, and self-realization with equal parts raw emotionality and playful exuberance. A shapeshifting collective helmed by lead singer Tarriona “Tank” Ball and multi-instrumentalist Norman Spence II, the globally beloved group completed the LP after winning a GRAMMY for 2024’s spoken-word powerhouse The Heart, The Mind, The Soul, moving from incendiary poetry to a euphoric collision of soul and hip-hop and forward-thinking R&B. As the final installment in a trilogy of albums that began with 2019’s Green Balloon (a critical triumph that earned them a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist), The Last Balloon ultimately solidifies Tank and the Bangas’ legacy as one of modern music’s most steadfast voices of sublime exhilaration.

Visulite Theatre
$30 advanced / $35 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

Tank and The Bangas
tankandthebangas.com
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com