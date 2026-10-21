“Tales from the Organ Loft: Scary Sounds and Spooky Stories” Organ Recital with Tate Addis - 10/29

Tate Addis, St. James Artist-in-Residence, has been acclaimed for “spectacular” performances and “deeply communicative musicality.” He will be playing J. S. Bach’s infamous Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain, Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and other works. He has appeared as a recitalist throughout the United States and Europe. A graduate of Wichita State University, Yale University, and Oberlin Conservatory, he currently serves as Organist and Associate Conductor at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston Salem.

Wear your Halloween finest and arrive early for this concert which was a ‘full house” last year! No tickets required. A catered reception will follow in Stillwell Hall.