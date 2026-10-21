“Tales from the Organ Loft: Scary Sounds and Spooky Stories” Organ Recital with Tate Addis - 10/29
“Tales from the Organ Loft: Scary Sounds and Spooky Stories” Organ Recital with Tate Addis - 10/29
Tate Addis, St. James Artist-in-Residence, has been acclaimed for “spectacular” performances and “deeply communicative musicality.” He will be playing J. S. Bach’s infamous Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain, Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and other works. He has appeared as a recitalist throughout the United States and Europe. A graduate of Wichita State University, Yale University, and Oberlin Conservatory, he currently serves as Organist and Associate Conductor at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston Salem.
Wear your Halloween finest and arrive early for this concert which was a ‘full house” last year! No tickets required. A catered reception will follow in Stillwell Hall.
St. James Episcopal Church- Hendersonville
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
St. James Episcopal Church- Hendersonville
828-693-7458
office@stjamesepiscopal.com
Artist Group Info
Tate Addis
St. James Episcopal Church- Hendersonville
766 North Main StreetHendersonville, North Carolina 28792
8286937458
mindy@stjamesepiscopal.com