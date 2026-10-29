Suwanee Beer Fest 2027 (16th annual)
Suwanee Beer Fest 2027 (16th annual)
The 16th annual Suwanee Beer Fest returns to Town Center Park with unlimited tastings of craft beers from breweries across the region, plus food, music and vendors. VIP 12-5 pm, GA 1-5 pm. 21+ only, valid photo ID required. Tickets on sale Jan 8, 2027 at BigTickets. Website: https://suwaneebeerfest.com. Presented by Big South Productions, info@suwaneebeerfest.com, 678-482-2270.
Town Center Park
$25-$135
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 20 Mar 2027
Town Center Park
330 Town Center AveSuwanee, Georgia 30024