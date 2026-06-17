© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supersonic | Percussion - 7/26

Supersonic | Percussion - 7/26

Experience the pulse-pounding excitement of BMC’s Percussion Studio!

Students and faculty deliver an electrifying showcase of rhythm and precision with dazzling drumming, syncopated grooves, and boundless energy. This high-impact performance promises fun for the whole family.

Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/supersonic-percussion-2/