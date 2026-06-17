Supersonic | Percussion - 7/26
Supersonic | Percussion - 7/26
Experience the pulse-pounding excitement of BMC’s Percussion Studio!
Students and faculty deliver an electrifying showcase of rhythm and precision with dazzling drumming, syncopated grooves, and boundless energy. This high-impact performance promises fun for the whole family.
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105