SUPERNATURAL~Vic Chestnutt Birthday Celebration - 11/15

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Supernatural is a musical project and a folk-process experiment in song preservation. Traditional music has survived for generations because people sing songs in a room, others hear them, and someone carries them forward.

Inspired by Widespread Panic—and the band’s ability to bring older songs and overlooked songwriters to new audiences—Supernatural was originally formed to perform the music of Vic Chesnutt. The project has since expanded to include what it calls “third-generation tunes”: covers of covers that give a song another life. Its repertoire includes songs carried forward by Widespread Panic from artists such as Chesnutt, Talking Heads, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Leonard Cohen and many others.

Songwriters create the songs, but song carriers keep them alive; the folk process depends equally on both. In that spirit, Supernatural is not built around a fixed lineup, but an evolving cast of musicians who gather to interpret, share, and pass the music along.