Sunday Jazz Jam at Fireforge

Sundays from 4 to 6 pm enjoy Greenville Jazz Collective's Sunday Jazz Jam! The jam is open to all ages and skill levels — and there is no cover charge to simply attend and enjoy.

The Greenville Jazz Collective (GJC) preserves and promotes jazz in Upstate South Carolina. GJC stewards this important American art form through the promotion of live performance to support our local musicians, as well as educational events and programs to nurture the next generation of jazz musicians.