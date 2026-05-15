Summer Reading Program Kickoff Party - 6/08
Summer Reading Program Kickoff Party - 6/08
Come join us to celebrate summer and reading and learn about all of the exciting library programs happening in Rutherford County! Children and their families are invited to join us for games and prizes and get a balloon creation from Marcie the Balloon Fairy! There will be food trucks, a scavenger hunt, and the splash pad. Watch out for dinosaurs!
Forest City Pavilion on Park Square (POPS)
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Foothills Library Consortium
8282876118
amber.saint.clair@rutherfordcountync.gov
Forest City Pavilion on Park Square (POPS)
153 Park SquareForest City, North Carolina 28043
828-447-1730
amybridges@townofforestcity.com