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Summer Breeze

Summer Breeze

Summer Breeze: Popular standards and mellow summer tunes by Jim Croce, James Taylor, John Denver, and more. Performed by Kirk McKay and Jim McCoy with Michael Galovic, Jane McCoy, and Terry Styles.
Friday, July 17th 7:00 First Baptist Church of Weaverville 63 N. Main St.
Offering for 2027 North Buncombe Music Scholarship
Presented by the Weaverville Music Study Club
www.weavervillemusicstudyclub.org

First Baptist Church of Weaverville
$25.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Weaverville Music Study Club

Artist Group Info

Adam Booth
https://www.adam-booth.com/
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
63 N. Main St.
Weavereville, North Carolina 28787
828-645-6720