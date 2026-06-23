Summer Breeze
Summer Breeze
Summer Breeze: Popular standards and mellow summer tunes by Jim Croce, James Taylor, John Denver, and more. Performed by Kirk McKay and Jim McCoy with Michael Galovic, Jane McCoy, and Terry Styles.
Friday, July 17th 7:00 First Baptist Church of Weaverville 63 N. Main St.
Offering for 2027 North Buncombe Music Scholarship
Presented by the Weaverville Music Study Club
www.weavervillemusicstudyclub.org
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
$25.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Weaverville Music Study Club
Artist Group Info
Adam Booth
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
63 N. Main St.Weavereville, North Carolina 28787
828-645-6720