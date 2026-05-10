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Street Photography: Capturing the Drama of Daily Life

Street Photography: Capturing the Drama of Daily Life

Would you like to take better pictures of people? This class is a digital photography workshop designed for beginner to intermediate photographers who are looking to enhance their skills and comfort behind the camera. Each class will include a photo slide-based interaction using the participants’, instructor’s and professionals’ photos as examples of approach, technique, and goals of street photography. Ample opportunity for participants to submit their photos for class discussion and constructive critique in a supportive environment will be provided. Emphasis will be on class discussion rather than lecture. Any digital camera (including cell phones) may be used.

Participants are asked to email 5 JPEG photos to the instructor (at woodyeisenberg@gmail.com) for discussion.

Red House Art Gallery & Studios
$50
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Red House Art Gallery & Studios
828-699-0351
info@redhousegallery.org
https://www.redhousegallery.org/

Artist Group Info

Woody Eisenberg
woodyeisenberg@gmail.com
Red House Art Gallery & Studios
101 Cherry Street
Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828-669-0351
info@redhousegallery.org
https://redhousegallery.org/workshops