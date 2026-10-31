Stevie Tombstone, Dylan Walshe, and Jade Moore - 12/29

SEATED SHOW

Stevie Tombstone, Dylan Walshe, and Jade Moore

Stevie Tombstone’s saga canopies like a rock n’ roll oak, the kind with wild, ever-searching roots that tangle and gnarl above the earth. Career-wise, his box set would be monstrous, a cornucopia of lost highway narratives hauled from Georgia to Texas to California to New York and all points in between, shredding rockabilly gospel and living the troubadour’s lovely curse one song at a time.

After a chance meeting with Roy Acuff, Stevie (then a young man) was certain he would always be a musician. Georgia-born relative of the legendary fiddler, Clayton McMichen, Stevie immersed himself in the world of rock and the underground music scene of the 80s/90a in Atlanta but never lost the twang of his childhood. Over four decades later, he has become an accomplished performer, songwriter, and guitarist, as well as an integral player in the Atlanta and Austin Music Scenes at various points in time. Stevie has spent most of the last ten years living in Western North Carolina and on the road.

Dylan Walshe, originally from Dublin, Ireland, embarked on a journey that took his solo acoustic performances from the bustling streets of London, across Europe, eventually leading him to settle in Nashville, Tennessee. Now residing in the serene southern highlands of Black Mountain, in western North Carolina, Dylan has carved a niche for himself in the music world, headlining tours across the United States, Europe & the UK. He has shared the stage with numerous musical pioneers & has toured as the opener for a diverse range of artists including Flogging Molly, The White Buffalo & Avatar.”

Jade Moore is a soulful singer-songwriter from Gaston County, with over a decade as a full-time musician. Her music is rooted in the road and the land, blending blues, jazz, bluegrass, and gospel into what she calls Gastonia Americana. Known for her powerful voice, captivating stage presence, and sharp storytelling, her original music mixes with emotion to take audiences on an unforgettable journey.