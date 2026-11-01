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Stephen Evans: Live at Trailside Brewing Co. - 11/29

Stephen Evans: Live at Trailside Brewing Co. - 11/29

After many years of vacillating between being a professional musician and building a nest in Asheville, NC, Stephen Evans finally asked his friends, Brian Shoemaker (bass), Sam Hess (drums), and Woodstock (mandolin), to form the True Grits and make some music together in 2014.

Free to attend. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Trailside Brewing Co
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

Stephen Evans
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park Drive
Hendersonville, North Carolina 29739
https://trailsidebrews.com/