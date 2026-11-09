Starstruck Charm Workshop
Starstruck Charm Workshop
Make it yourself! Join us at our downtown Asheville metalsmithing studio for a fun, hands-on jewelry-making workshop where you’ll create this silver + brass + CZ star charm. You’ll learn to solder, set, stamp, and polish your charm, then leave with a finished piece of jewelry you made yourself!
*Brass star charm, sterling silver chain, jump ring, and setting included.
Silver charm upgrades and additional gemstone options are available upon request.
Ignite Jewelry Studios
$75.00
Every week through Dec 18, 2026.
Friday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Supported By
Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262Asheville , North Carolina 28801