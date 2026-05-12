© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stars, Stripes, and Strings Festival - 7/03

Stars, Stripes, and Strings Festival - 7/03

Celebrate America’s 250th Independence Day at the Stars, Stripes, and Strings Festival in Downtown Spruce Pine on July 3rd from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will feature live music, family-friendly activities and games, local food trucks and vendors, downtown dining, community gathering spaces, patriotic displays, a parade hosted by the Kiwanis Club, and a fireworks finale to close out the evening.

The event highlights a strong lineup of live entertainment, including GRAMMY Award winner and reigning two-time IBMA Guitar Player of the Year Trey Hensley, along with performances by Bandana Rhythm, High Mountain Grass, Toe River Drifters, and more.

Downtown Spruce Pine
03:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Town of Spruce Pine
8287653000
Downtown Spruce Pine
Locust Street
Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
info@mitchellcountychamber.org
https://www.thequartzcorp.com/top-to-toe-5k