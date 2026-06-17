Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Brevard Sinfonia
Shih-Hung Young, conductor
Experience Star Wars: Return of the Jedi like never before!
The Brevard Sinfonia performs John Williams’s iconic score live while the film unfolds on the big screen. Movie Night returns this summer with the epic finale of the original Star Wars trilogy brought thrillingly to life.
PROGRAM
JOHN WILLIAMS Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
08:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105