Star Struck Charm Pendant Workshop

Make it yourself! Join us at our downtown Asheville metalsmithing studio to make this silver + brass + CZ star charm. You'll solder, set, stamp, and polish your charm. Leave with your finished piece.

*Silver chain included and family friendly activity ages 12 and up

**All silver upgrades available and other charm shapes available as well

This is a Weekly Recurring Event

Runs from Jun 5, 2026 to Jun 26, 2026 and happens every:

Fridays: 10:00am - 11:30am Timezone: Central Time (US & Canada)

