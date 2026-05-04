Star Struck Charm Pendant Workshop
Star Struck Charm Pendant Workshop
Make it yourself! Join us at our downtown Asheville metalsmithing studio to make this silver + brass + CZ star charm. You'll solder, set, stamp, and polish your charm. Leave with your finished piece.
*Silver chain included and family friendly activity ages 12 and up
**All silver upgrades available and other charm shapes available as well
This is a Weekly Recurring Event
Runs from Jun 5, 2026 to Jun 26, 2026 and happens every:
Fridays: 10:00am - 11:30am Timezone: Central Time (US & Canada)
Ignite Jewelry Studios
$90.00
Every week through Jun 26, 2026.
Friday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Supported By
Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262Asheville , North Carolina 28801